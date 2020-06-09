FG attributes Kano deaths to coronavirus

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has claimed that almost 60 percent of almost 1,000 strange deaths that were recorded in Kano State may have been caused by coronavirus.

The Minister stated this while speaking at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday.

The team set up to investigate the deaths, confirmed that a total of 979 people died in eight local government areas of Kano state.

“With regard to the unexplained death that occurred in Kano, the team confirmed that a total of 979 deaths were recorded in eight municipal local areas of the state at the rate of 43 deaths per day.

“By the end of April, the number has started to reduce and have now settled to 11 deaths per day.

“The verbal autopsy revealed that 56 percent of the deaths had occurred at home while 38 were in the hospital,” Ehanire said.