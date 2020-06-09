Lagos records spike in coronavirus cases as Nigeria hits 12,801

The City of Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, has recorded 128 new cases of coronavirus, its highest in four days.

The new figure was announced on Monday by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which put the new national total as 12,801.

On Sunday, Lagos had just 60 cases, lower than what Abia and FCT Abuja reported.

The new figure indicates that the virus is still spreading in the city of 20 million people

In all, new 315 infections were registered by the NCDC.

The FCT Abuja recorded 34 cases and Rivers State 32.

Edo has 28, Oyo 22 and Gombe 13.

Abia that recorded 67 cases, the highest number on Sunday has no new case on Monday.

Here is the full breakdown of new cases

Lagos- 128

FCT-34

Rivers- 32

Edo- 28

Oyo- 22

Kaduna- 20

Gombe- 13

Ogun- 8

Plateau- 5

Delta- 7

Kwara- 7

Kano- 5

Bauchi- 4

Katsina- 2

12801 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 4040

Deaths: 361 – The News.