FG to resume Third Mainland Bridge repairs

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Adedamola Kuti, has said traffic arrangements are underway as the Federal Government is poised to begin another phase of major repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Kuti said in Lagos on Sunday that results of investigative tests on the bridge were ready and that contractors would move to site at the completion of the traffic management strategy.

“Any moment from now, once I get our traffic plans approved, we may be announcing to the world again that we are now ready to fix the Third Mainland Bridge based on investigative tests we had last year,” he said.