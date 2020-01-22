First Bank lifts education sector with N10bn

First Bank of Nigeria Limited says it is committed to supporting different sectors of the economy.

A statement said the education sector received over N10bn loans from the bank in 2019.

The Group Executive, e-Business & Retail Products, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Chuma Ezirim, said, “With FirstEdu, private schools across the various tiers of education in Nigeria; elementary, secondary and tertiary, have the right tool to boost their business to the level they desire.

“We are pleased to have already disbursed over N10bn loans to schools in one year and we would continue to support growth in this key sector of our economy.

“At FirstBank, we identify with the impact of the educational sector on the socio-economic activities of the country and importantly the lives of everyone.”

Ezirim said the bank remained committed to supporting schools as education was the core and root factor at enabling growth of the economy.