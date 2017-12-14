FirstBank partners Eventful to host Fiesta of Flavours Food Fair

Fiesta of Flavours – the annual food fair hosted by FirstBank- Nigeria’s premier and most valuable banking brand, in partnership with Eventful, has year after year since 2015 delivered on a variety of great food and fun activities for both adults and kids while promoting the business, art and entertainment of food

This year’s event which is slated to take place at Harbour Point, off Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos on the 16th and 17th of December, 2017 promises to be no less exciting as the 2-day event will feature exhibitions from various world class vendors, nutritionists, food artists, food afficionadoes, world class chefs and everyone along the Nigerian food chain.

FirstBank is a known supporter of the entirety of the agriculture value chain, from food production to transportation, retailing and consumption.

Food is the new oil, providing jobs, increasing self and community reliance and fostering economic growth. As the bank of millions of Nigerians, FirstBank aims to be the driving force and partner of first choice in facilitating this growth and building the future of the nation.

There will be seminars, cook-offs, food art and other numerous engaging activities to keep palates wanting more at Nigeria’s number 1 Food Fest. Like last year but bigger, children will have a fun place to play, learn how to cook and bake and learn all about food at the Fiesta.

Lots of giveaways also await visitors at the Fiesta.

It is the season of food, family and fun and FirstBank is giving away tickets to the hottest food event in town.

Want to attend and eat all you want for free?

Join us in supporting a diversified economy.