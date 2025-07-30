FirstBank, the West African premier financial institution and financial inclusion services provider, has emerged as Nigeria’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, held recently in London.

This marks FirstBank’s second consecutive win in the ESG category, affirming its leadership in sustainable finance and responsible banking across Nigeria.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are regarded as one of the most coveted accolades in the global financial industry. The highly competitive selection process involves rigorous analysis and assessment, measuring performance against strategic and impact-oriented criteria

The Bank earned the award through its deepened sustainability commitments embedded across its operations and community initiatives.

In 2024, FirstBank screened 237 transactions worth over ₦3 trillion for sustainability risks, integrating ESG considerations into its credit framework.

Among its flagship sustainability initiatives, FirstBank commenced a tree planting campaign in partnership with Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF), planting over 30,000 trees in 16 locations across Nigeria.

This was the first phase of its 50,000-tree initiative, projected to absorb approximately 720 tonnes of CO₂ by the end of 2025, contributing to climate resilience and supporting biodiversity preservation.

FirstBank has been proactive in gender inclusion through the Gender Market Strategy, disbursing over ₦43 billion FirstGem loans to women-led businesses in 2024.

The Bank’s commitment to inclusive banking saw a significant increase in the worth of transactions facilitated by FirstMonie agents to over ₦9 trillion.

The Bank prioritises ESG/sustainability capacity building, evidenced by the training of over 9000 employees, and its webinars and workshops reaching over 2,000 SMEs and corporates.

The bank’s investment in leadership for over 2,000 female employees through the FirstBank Women Network has demonstrated a dedicated structural commitment to cultivating a knowledgeable and diverse workforce catering to the dynamic ESG landscape.

Commenting on the award, the Chief Risk Officer of the Bank as well as the Chairman of the FirstBank Sustainability Committee, Patrick Akhidenor said, “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award for the second time in a row, which is a validation of our efforts to create a sustainable and inclusive future for all our stakeholders. Our approach to sustainability is hinged on three pillars: education, health and welfare; diversity and financial inclusion; responsible lending, procurement and climate initiatives”

He added: “We remain focused on driving impact through purposeful initiatives and inclusive growth, ensuring that our ESG efforts continue to create meaningful change in communities across Nigeria and beyond.”

The continued success in ESG and sustainability is driven by FirstBank’s vision to be Africa’s bank of first choice, leading with purpose, responsibility, and innovation.