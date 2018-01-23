FirstBank slashes MoneyGram charges

FirstBank has slashed charges for sending money abroad through MoneyGram service.

The MoneyGram ‘Naija Send’ charges are now as low as N1,500.

The move demonstrates FirstBank commitment to ensuring ease, convenience and affordability for its customers and therefore sees this reduced fee as helpful in bringing loved ones closer as they do not need to worry about high cost of sending money to family and friends living abroad.

According to Mr. Abiodun Famuyiwa, Group Head, Products & Marketing Support, FirstBank, “Outbound money transfer through FirstBank is the way to go in sending money to loved ones abroad as the money sent can be picked up within minutes either as cash in the currencies of the destination countries or as a direct transfer to beneficiary’s bank account over there.”

Also, there are no hidden charges as the beneficiaries get the exact transfer equivalent in the destination country. For instance, when N355,000 is sent abroad, the beneficiary gets exactly $1,000. The money is received in the currency of the destination country. In addition, there is no risk of buying fake currencies.

MoneyGram services are available at over 750 FirstBank branches nationwide. FirstBank also has dedicated money transfer branches that open every day of the year including Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.