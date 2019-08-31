Funmi Iyanda’s ‘Walking with Shadows’ for BFI London premiere

Media executive, Funmi Iyanda, has announced that Walking With Shadows, a film she produced, is scheduled for a world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

Funmi announced the movie’s scheduled premiere in a post on social media on Thursday.

The popular talk show host and TV producer also disclosed that this was the first of many movies she was going to be working on.

“This is the first in a slate of films my team and l will be making. My determination is to expand my work from bringing information and knowledge through news and current affairs to one of bringing understanding through art, literature, film, fashion and culture,” she said.

Directed by Aoife O’Kelly, Walking With Shadows stars Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Ozzy Agu, Zainab Balogun and Funsho Adeolu among others.

It will be screened at Curzons Soho and Vue West End, London on October 9 and 10.

“My purpose remains the same, to help make sense of our time here and hopefully make it more fun and kind, however messy it gets.

“Whilst doing so, l hope, as always, to create spaces for a new generation of true stars and talents as well as reposition old ones in their proper light,” Funmi added.

Walking With Shadows is a screen adaptation of a Jude Dibia novel published in 2005.

It follows Adrian Ebele Njoko, a married executive whose sexuality is exposed by a disgruntled colleague causing an impact on his family.

The BFI London Film Festival was founded in 1953 and holds in the United Kingdom annually with cooperation from the British Film Institute.