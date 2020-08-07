Ganduje’s aide under fire for allegedly duping 360 clerics

Ali Baba Fagge, the Special Adviser on Religious Affairs to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, is in trouble for allegedly defrauding 360 Islamic clerics that participated in a special prayer last week in Kano against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fagge was alleged to have unilaterally slashed the N50, 000 allowance approved by the governor for each cleric that participated in the prayer.

The state commissioner for Religious Affairs, Mohammad Baba-Impossible, said, “The governor had directed that any ulama that attended the prayers should be given N50, 000, and that no single kobo should be deducted.”

However, reacting to the allegation, Fagge, said the deduction was done to accommodate more clerics who attended the prayers.

“We want the money to go round, so that more ulama’s (clerics) will benefit from the kind gesture, even though the governor was not aware of this development.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Rimingado on Thursday said it had commenced investigations on petition filed against the governor’s aide by some aggrieved individuals.