Gombe: I won’t contest elections again, says Goje

The Senator representing Gombe Central and Chairman Senate Committee on Maritime, Danjuma Goje, on Sunday said he would not contest elections again.

He stated that “having reached an advanced age, I wish to formally inform you that I have decided not to contest any election again. For the avoidance of doubt, I will not contest any election at all levels,” he said.

The Senator said he will give younger politicians the opportunity to also grow and showcase their God given talents.

Goje, a former governor, however said he would remain in politics.

Goje spoke at the venue of his empowerment outreach at the Pantami Stadium.

He said he was grateful to God for his position as a senator, after successful terms as a state governor, commissioner and minister.

“However, this does not mean that I will retire from politics; far from that. I will continue to be an active card-carrying member of the APC and participate in all political activities at all levels, except that I will not contest any election,” Goje stated.

Addressing thousands of his supporters, the former Governor recalled how he ventured into politics, saying, “I have had the rare opportunity of contesting and wining seven elections…

“In the second Republic, during [Shehu] Shagari’s government, as a very young man, I contested and won election into the Bauchi State House of Assembly. In 1998, I also contested and won election as a Senator for Gombe Central Senatorial district under defunct UNCP during [Gen. Sani] Abacha’s regime.”

Speaking further on his electoral history, Goje added: “I then in 2003 contested and won the governorship election of Gombe State. I was re-elected in 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019. I contested and won three senatorial elections for Gombe Central Senatorial district.”

Thanking the people of his constituency, Goje said: “I have every reason to thank Allah (SWT), the people of my primary constituency (Pindiga Emirate), Akko Local Government, Gombe State and indeed the entire country for giving me the very rare opportunity to rise from ‘grass to grace’, as is commonly said.”

The long-time politician said he would continue to support Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and his administration.

“At the national level, I will continue to be loyal and supportive of his Excellency, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, and the government, of course. I will continue to be an active and loyal member of the National Assembly under the leadership of the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan. My loyalty to the [APC] party under the chairmanship of Adams Oshiomhole is also unquestionable,” declared Goje, who chairs the Senate Committee on Marine Transport.