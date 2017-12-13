Gov. el-Rufai inaugurates poultry diseases diagnostic laboratory

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Wednesday in Kaduna, inaugurated a complex called ‘Poultry Disease Diagnostic Laboratory’ to serve the 19 Northern States.

The diagnostic centre, which is expected to reduce incidences of poultry related diseases, would do some poultry tests free for farmers.

The governor on the occasion, encouraged poultry farmers across the 19 Northern States to patronise the laboratory in order to control poultry diseases.

“This facility will enable poultry farmers to have a rapid response to any emergency poultry disease that might arise in the future.

“This is a commendable investment by Olams Company, that offers some laboratory tests to their customers free, as its corporate-social responsibility,’’ he said.

El Rufai expressed appreciation to the company for its investment in the state and commitment to providing job opportunities to the youth.

The General Manager of the centre, Rahul Khadurie, in his address said the gesture was part of the company’s support to the government to provide services for poultry farmers in the state.

“We have the best equipment to provide services, aside from microbiology, we have PCM, which is among very few in Nigeria and the biggest integrated farm in the country.

“The laboratory will have outreach free for all customers whether small or big,’’ he said.

The manager highlighted some of the free services the company offered to customers to include, post mortem examination, micro-bacterial analysis of feed.

Others are: minimum bactericidal test for antibiotics, hygiene audit for hatchery and poultry house among others. – NAN.