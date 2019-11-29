Gov. Ihedioha approves six road projects

The Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has approved the reconstruction, dualisation and rehabilitation of six more major roads in Owerri, the state capital.

Our correspondent gathered that the approval of the roads was in pursuit to the state government’s commitment towards hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Public Enlightenments, Eze Ugochukwu, who spoke to our correspondent on Thursday, said the governor was committed to rebuilding the “failed” road network which he inherited from the administration of Rochas Okorocha.

He said, “The governor has approved the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Warehouse Junction-Umezurike Hospital-Emmanuel College Roundabout with Edede and Royce Road Junction and Emmanuel College layout – 7.54km; reconstruction and rehabilitation of the West End-Old Nekede Road-Zoo-Ihiagwa – 7.54km.

“Also approved are reconstruction and rehabilitation of Onitsha-Orlu Road, Egbeda Bypass – 2.8km; reconstruction and dualisation – 1.25km (2.5km) – of end of the Airport Road, Owerri, both ends totalling 5km; reconstruction and rehabilitation of Ulakwo-Umuaro Nguru Umuneke – 9.4km; reconstruction and rehabilitation of Orlu/Ohii Junction-Orogwe – 4.2km.”

He said the governor had mandated the state commissioner for works, Ben Ekwueme, to ensure that the roads were delivered in record time.