Gov. Ikpeazu, others in isolation as Abia commissioner dies

Following the outcome of tests conducted on close family members of a late member of the Abia State Executive Council and member of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19, the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed all those who might have recently come in contact with the late commissioner, Solomon Ogunji, to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests and isolate themselves.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Kalu, Ikpeazu, who is still in mourning, will also subject himself to all other necessary protocols as he has directed his exco members, including the deputy, to do.

The Commissioner for Information stated last week that Ogunji died “after a brief illness, relating to high blood pressure” at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital in Aba.