Anambra State, Governor Charles Soludo has unveiled the Anambra Homeland Security Law 2025 and launched a special security operation, code-named ‘Operation Udo Ga-Achi’.

The governor, who signed the Homeland Security Law 2025 earlier yesterday, stated that the law provides a framework for community or citizens’ ownership and participation in sustainable security and social re-engineering.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, Soludo said: “Operation Udo Ga-Achi is a special intervention force that complements regular policing, and is designed to upscale intelligence gathering, reward whistleblowers, enhance rapid response, and urgently root out criminals from every camp in Anambra State.”

The governor noted that the security challenges facing the state are complex and hydra-headed, requiring a comprehensive and sustainable response. He emphasised that the state government is determined to fight criminality and ensure that the state becomes the safest state in Nigeria.

Key components of the Anambra Homeland Security Law 2025 include establishment of a new vigilante architecture, Agunechemba, to assist and complement federal security forces, deployment of technology, including tracking systems, command-and-control systems, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered surveillance cameras, establishment of a state call centre with toll-free lines, payment of monthly security support grants to communities, and payment of a monthly bonus of N10 million to Divisional Police Offices that record zero violent crimes.

The governor also announced that the state government will review assistance to existing correctional centres and embark on building new ones. He further stated that the government will work with the Commissioner of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to identify top Local councils with violent crime histories.

Soludo called on communities to set up security governance structures urgently, encouraging each community to design and execute its own “cleansing or restoration programme.”

He also reiterated the state government’s extension of hand of friendship and amnesty to kidnappers, cultists, drug dealers, and other categories of criminals, urging them to surrender their arms and ammunitions.