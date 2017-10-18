Gov. Ugwuanyi flags off N358m urbanisation project at Awgu

In keeping with his promise to create more urban centres for socio-economic expansion and recovery, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, flagged off a N358 million development project at Mgbowo junction (Aki na ukwa), recently approved by the state Executive Council ( EXCO).

The multi-purpose project, which will serve as a gateway to the state capital through Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, has solar-powered street lights, road network, drainage system and a police post to enhance the security of the area.

Flagging off the project, Gov. Ugwuanyi explained that it was in line with his administration’s urban renewal vision, adding that it will engender socio-economic development of the council area in particular and the state in general, as well as give the state’s gateway a facelift.

The governor disclosed that the project will be executed in line with international best practices, and appealed to the people of the area to cooperate with the construction company handling the work by respecting the rules and building standard.

He noted that his administration has given special attention to Awgu Local Government Area, such as the ongoing rehabilitation of Awgu town road and relocation of Enugu State College of Education, Technical, from Enugu to Ihe, with the vision to making it a full-fledged University.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Transition Committee Chairman of Awgu L.G.A, Hon. Ugonna Ibe, appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his special interest in the council area, saying that the project will turn around the economic activities for the benefit of the people of the area and the state at large.

He assured the governor that the people of Awgu will continue to support his administration and vote massively for him in 2019.

In his remark, the member representing Awgu/Aninri/ Oji River federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tobi Okechukwu, while thanking Gov. Ugwuanyi for the project, said that it “means a lot to our people” and will bring empowerment as well as create the enabling environment for business to thrive in the area.

He pleaded with the people of the area to maintain and protect the project after the execution, stressing that “the economic benefits are overwhelming”.

The state’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, stated that the project was awarded to Bambo International Limited at the sum of N358 million for a duration of 6 months, assuring that his ministry will maintain due diligence to ensure that quality work is delivered.

Responding, the contractor, Engr. Jonathan Ivoke, stated that the urbanization of Awgu LGA was in line with the governor’s vision for socio-economic expansion, promising that the company will deliver quality job in record time.