Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the member representing Awgu /Aninri /Oji River federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tobi Okechukwu (middle), and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bambo Nigeria Limited, Engr. Jonathan Ivoke, during the flag-off of the N358 million urbanization project at Mgbowo junction (Aki N’ Ukwa), Awgu Local Government Area, yesterday.

October 18, 2017

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd left); Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (3rd left); Chairman, House Committee on Works, Rt. Hon. Tobi Okechukwu (left); representative from Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Engr. Ogidan (3rd right); Site Engineer, Arab Contractors, Engr. Sameh (2nd right); Engr. Jonathan Ivoke, others, during flag off of the rehabilitation of the 41km Ozalla -Akpugo -Amagunze -Ihuokpara – Nkomoro Ebonyi federal road at Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area, yesterday.