Some yet-to-be-identified assailants have attacked the convoy of a former Governor of Anambra State, Chris Ngige, along the Nkpor–Nnobi Road in the Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

According to Ngige’s former media aide, Sir Fred Chukwuelobe, the former governor was not in the convoy at the time of the attack.

However, a policeman in the pilot car was shot, and his gun and uniform were taken by the suspected assailants, who were reportedly dressed in police and army uniforms.

Some eyewitnesses near the scene said the incident happened on Thursday, and a lady who was recording the shooting was fatally shot by the gunmen.

“A shop owner who raced to find out what was happening was also shot, but he only lost a lot of blood and will be operated upon soon to remove the bullets. He is expected to make a full recovery. The pilot car was riddled with bullets.

“No policeman was killed, and the escort leader who was shot has been operated upon and is expected to make a full recovery. The shop owner was lucky as the bullets didn’t lodge in his spine,” one of the eyewitnesses said.

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, saying the police have launched a coordinated state-wide manhunt for the fleeing armed hoodlums.

Ikenga said the Mercedes-Benz SUV earlier snatched by the criminals had been successfully recovered following a coordinated police pursuit.

He said, “The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a white Mercedes-Benz SUV, earlier snatched by armed criminals, has been successfully recovered following a coordinated police response during a pursuit operation.

“A combined team of Police Tactical Operatives from the Operations Department Awka, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Akwuzu, and the Special Anti-Cultism Unit (SPACS) Enugu-Ukwu, while in hot pursuit of armed criminals who attacked a police patrol team at Eziowelle along Umuoji Road, encountered a police convoy that promptly joined in the engagement.

“The convoy swiftly aligned with the pursuing operatives and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, forcing the criminals to abandon the snatched white Mercedes-Benz SUV and flee the scene under intense pressure. Meanwhile, one police operative who sustained a minor gunshot injury is stable and currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

“Preliminary information indicates that the officers in the convoy are attached to Senator Chris Ngige, former Governor of Anambra State and former Minister of Labour and Employment.

“The recovered vehicle has been secured and taken into police custody for further investigation, as operatives intensify a coordinated state-wide manhunt for the fleeing armed hoodlums.

“Further developments shall be communicated, please.”