Hiperdist partners Microsoft to showcase digital technology capabilities at GITEX 2019

Regional Value added distributor Hiperdist, in collaboration with Microsoft, participated in the GITEX Technology Week, held recently in the UAE.

The company showcased its ecosystem of partners, such as Microsoft, Palo Alto, Ongo, Pactsoft, VaporVM, Procomix, Alibaba Cloud, etc. across its main focus areas – ‘Cloud’ and ‘Security’ with a focus on ‘Enabling Digital Transformation’.

Mr. Santosh Sansare, General Manager at Hiperdist spoke at length about this approach, explaining, “At GITEX this year, we focused on how we could enable digital transformation for the market. We highlighted our readiness to the channel via our marketplace of application delivery partners, such as Ongo and Pactsoft. Leveraging these partners, we believe we can bring value to our partners, while empowering them to migrate to the cloud easily. In the future, we plan to develop this marketplace further, with a goal of 100+ partners next year.”

Elaborating on the Hiperdist strategy in MEA region, Dr. Antoine Kareh, General Manager at CIS Group said, “Our long legacy of success in Middle East and Africa is due to our unrelenting focus on providing the right tools to our partners at the right time. As we grow, we want our partners to grow with us, by leveraging our deep reach in the African countries and collaborating with us on the latest technologies.”

Headquartered in the UAE, Hiperdist overlooks the distribution arm of the CIS Group which is present across 25 countries in Middle East and Africa with an annual turnover of over 350 Million US$.

Hiperdist has an extensive base of over 2000 resellers, with local entities in UAE, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Jordan, Tanzania, Kenya, Lebanon and Nigeria.