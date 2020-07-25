Hoodlums kidnap popular Makurdi businessman

The Benue Police Command has confirmed that some unidentified gunmen on Friday kidnapped a businessman, Chief Isaac Akinkumi at his Makurdi residence.

Akinkumi is the CEO of Tito Group in the Benue capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene said Akinkumi was kidnapped by at his residence at Kanshio on the Makurdi/Otukpo road.

“Today, 24th July, 2020 at about 1.30pm Mr Isaac Akinkumi, was kidnapped in his house at Kanshio, Makurdi.

“Information gathered revealed that a gang of four armed men scaled the fence into his compound, forced his door open and took him to an unknown destination. Investigation is in progress.”

Tito Group produces the Tito Yoghurt.

It also runs Tito Restaurants in Benue and Nasarawa States.