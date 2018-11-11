IPOB: Abaribe’s lawyer demands Nnamdi Kanu’s status in Israel

Counsel for Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who stood surety for the leader of the indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has written the Nigerian Ambassador to Israel, Enoch Duchi, seeking to be availed of the true status of the Biafran agitator in that country.

It was gathered that the response was needed in respect of a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja in respect of the disappearance of the IPOB leader.

Abaribe’s lawyer, Chukwu Machukwu Ume (SAN) in a letter dated November 7, 2018, which was addressed to the Ambassador via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, asked the Nigerian Ambassador in Israel to use his good offices to find the true status of Nnamdi Kanu from the government of Israel since he has not been sighted in Nigeria since September 2017.

The lawyer said: “We are the counsel to Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Abia South Senatorial Zone in the 8th Senate of National Assembly of Nigeria. As a pronounced patriot, he recently, against all odds, put live into our constitutional provision of the liberty of an accused as well as eased tension in our polity, by standing 3 surety to Nnamdi Kanu (who is on trial on allegations of treasonable offences in CHARGE No. FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015.)

“In fact, to situate you properly into the salient realities involved in this national tragedy, the Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of the indigenous Peoples of Biafra (lPOB). On 28th April 2017 the Honourable trial Court granted him bail on medical grounds and Sen. Abaribe was one of the three sureties who executed the bail bond for his release.”

He told the Ambassador that the Nigerian Army, had in September 2017, declared Operation Python Dance( Egwu Eke) in the whole of South East, from September 15th to 14th of October 2017.

He added that the military however invaded Kanu’s house days before the official commencement of the said operation adding that the said Biafran agitator has not been seen since then.

He said: “Curiously, selectively and tragically, from 11” to 14” September 2017. well before the announced scheduled dates, the Nigerian Army, with truckloads of heavily armed soldiers, armored tanks and other intimidating offensive military weapons, embarked on massive military operation exclusively at the Nnamdi Kanu’s town. lsiarna, Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State and at his residence (the PALACE of HRH Eze Isreal Kanu) where at the material time of the tragic invasion, he was staying with his royal parents.”

He stated that reports had indicated that Kanu was whisked away by armed soldiers during the raid but was surprised to see social media reports indicating that the man had been sighted in Israel.

Part of the letter read: “The Honourable Court had now ordered each of the three sureties to show cause why each would not forfeit the respective bail bond of One Hundred Million Naira (N100, 000, 000:00) or go to prison for their alleged failure to produce the Nnamdi Kanu for the on-going trial.

“Your Excellency, in the midst of this quagmire. our attention has been drawn to ongoing news making rounds on the social and online media to the effect that an Nnamdi Kanu was sighted at the Wailing Wall during a prayer session in isreai.

“In view of this, we humbly request your Excellency, to use your good office to painstakingly inquire from the Government of israel as follows:

a) if there is any Nnamdi Kanu, a Nigerian citizen in their Country, lsreal?

5) Where there Is, I: that person the same as the Nnamdi Kanu standing trIal In CHARGE No. FHC/ABI/CR/383/2015 and that was never seen again during the tragic military invasion of his home on 14th of September, 2017.”

c) If the NnamdlKanu that was never seen again during the tragic military Invasion of hIs home Is the one In Isreal, please nnd out from the government of Isreal how he arrived there and the circumstances that led to that? What of his royal parents?

(I) Finally. Your Excellency where there Is an NnamdlKanu In Isreal, as the Law Flrm representing SenAbarlbe. we are ready to assist you in a necessary DNA procedure to enable you verify whether the alleged NnamdlKanusaId to be In Israel Is same as the NnamdlKanu standing trial In CHARGE No. FHC/ABI/CR/383/2015.

“As citizens and or counsel, we all have the duty to assist our Courts wIth the truth and the established facts. We therefore urge your Excellency to. under oath. verify your findings as per (as per a) to d) above) and to the effect that they are from the Government of lsreal. This is because I will be submitting them on the Nnamd! Kanu to the Hon. Court.

“We look forward to hearing from your Excellency soonest. Kindly, accept the assurances of our highest regards.”