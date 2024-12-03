The United Igbo Elders Council (UNIEC) has dismissed a voice message circulating online that purportedly orders the suspension of award ceremonies in the South East until the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is released.

UNIEC described the message as baseless and the work of a faceless individual.

In a statement signed by UNIEC’s Director General, His Lordship Justice Alpha Ikpeama, and Director of Media and Publicity, Prof. Obasi Igwe, the council clarified that no individual has been confirmed as an awardee in the ongoing nomination process for the awards, which are being organized by the Great Igbo Achievers Legacy.

The Great Igbo Achievers Legacy, a sister organization to UNIEC, is led by Chief Simon Okeke, former Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC). Its members include respected figures such as Prof. Chinedu Nebo, Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and Prof. Pat Utomi, among others.

Reacting to the voice recording, which was attributed to an individual identified as “Udoo Eji Eke Ndi Amoosu” (Rope Used in Tying Witches), UNIEC emphasized that its members are reputable Igbo leaders and would not succumb to intimidation.

IPoB, through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, also distanced itself from the author of the voice message. Describing the individual as a content creator based in Finland, Powerful reaffirmed IPoB’s respect for Igbo elders and clarified that the group does not oppose recognizing distinguished Igbo individuals.

The council condemned the voice message as an unwarranted intervention in its affairs and noted that the claims made were baseless. The statement pointed out inconsistencies in the message, including unclear demands about who should or should not be honored and why awards are being linked to Kanu’s detention.

UNIEC urged Igbo youths to refrain from actions that could disrupt peace in the South East. The council advised learning from other nationalities on coping strategies within Nigeria and emphasized the importance of peace over conflict.

The voice message accused UNIEC and Ohanaeze Ndigbo of planning to honor certain individuals, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Minister of Works, Chief Dave Umahi, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and Governor Hope Uzodinma, claiming they were complicit in Kanu’s continued detention.

The message warned against organizing award ceremonies until Kanu was released or Biafra was realized.

UNIEC stressed that its awards are meant to recognize excellence and do not contribute to any socio-political issues. The council reiterated its commitment to promoting peace and progress in Igbo land through dialogue and mutual respect.