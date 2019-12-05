Kano Assembly fails to agree on Ganduje’s new Emirates bill

The Kano State House of Assembly was on Wednesday engulfed in a rowdy session when members were sharply divided during a debate over the reactivation of the new emirates bill sent to the lawmakers by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Members disagreed over the bill during the debate at the Assembly.

However, the Assembly members failed to agree on the passage of the new Emirate Council Bill 2019, which was sent by Ganduje to restore the four emirates that were dissolved by a Kano high court.

The Assembly members were said to have spent almost three hours in a secret session, debating the bill but failed to reach a consensus.

The Kano State Government approved a fresh bill to restore the four emirates in Bichi, Rano Karaye and Gaya, after their nullification by a Kano High court.

Meanwhile, the House has adjourned till Thursday (today) when they would continue debate on the bill.