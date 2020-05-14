Kidnappers abduct Army Captain in Ondo

Kidnappers Wednesday, abducted D Gana, an Army Captain, along Kabba-Auga Akoko expressway in Akoko north-east local government area of Ondo state, Vanguard learnt.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Army 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Ayorinde Omojokun, confirmed the incident, saying that security agents have been deployed to rescue D Gana.

It was learnt the officer was on his way from Abuja, when the kidnappers accosted him and took him to a forest at Ibilo, the boundary between Ondo and Edo states.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the victim was taken into a nearby bush and the abductors allowed him to call a relation who informed the Ikare-Akoko division of the police.

“Unfortunately, before a team of police detectives got to the area, he had been moved away from the place, but his car was recovered by our men”. – Vanguard.