Killings: Zamfara Assembly seeks death penalty for bandits

The Zamfara State House of Assembly will soon promulgate a law that will criminalise banditry and make death penalty punishment for the convicted bandits.

Also, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has described as sad and unfortunate the recent killings in Karaye village and other communities in the Gummi Local Government Area during a clash between Fulani and members of a vigilance group.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, said this in a statement signed on his behalf by the Press Secretary of the House, Alhaji Mustafa Kaura, in Gusau on Tuesday.

The speaker, who expressed dismay over the recent killings in Karaye village, said the House would soon enact the law to make death penalty the punishment for convicted bandits.

Magarya said the attacks would however not in any way deter the state government to consolidate the peace process it started some months ago.

While commiserating with the government and people of Karaye village over the killings, Magarya also condoled with the families of the deceased.

He, however, berated the security agencies for not coming to the rescue of the villagers when the bandits unleashed mayhem on the village.

Magarya called for an emergency security meeting with the state government and all the relevant stakeholders to get to the root of the attacks.

The House had already sent a delegation led by the Deputy Chief Whip, Ibrahim Muhammad, to condole with the people of the area.

Matawale, who spoke through his Director General in charge of Media and Publicity, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, said his administration would not condone any form of bloodletting because some people believed they could take the law into their own hands.

He said, “Appropriate security agencies are always there to handle any form of dispute however serious such an issue is to the affected persons or communities.”

The governor therefore charged all communities in the state to continue to be vigilant and alert the nearest security agencies to any suspicious movement for prompt action.

He also called on Yansakai and other criminal elements who had not embraced the peace initiative to do so, stressing that his government would not take it lightly with any violent person.

The governor had also directed security personnel to track and arrest anybody found to have a hand in the Karaye attacks.

He sent a delegation led by his deputy, Mahdi Gusau, to visit the affected communities, condole with families of the deceased, sympathise with the wounded and present relief materials to them on behalf of the government.