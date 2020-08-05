Kwara deputy governor, wife contract coronavirus

Kwara state deputy governor Kayode Alabi, who clocked 57 on 1 August, has been offered a grim birthday gift by the raging COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus.

Two days after, he and his wife, Abieyuwa tested positive for the virus, said Rafiu Ajakaiye, spokesman, Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19.

Alabi is the chairman of the Task Force.

Ajakaiye, who is also the press secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, said the deputy governor and his wife were tested after they showed ‘slight symptoms”.

“The results of their test are positive. The second couple are very stable and in high spirit, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team.

“Immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, are being done for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.

“The government wishes the second couple and all others quick recovery”, Ajakaiye said.

On July 12, Alabi disclosed that some of his aides were hospitalised for COVID-19.