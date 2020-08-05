COVID-19 cases flat-lines with 304 new infections

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria are plateauing as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) logged another low number for Tuesday.

According to the NCDC, 304 new cases were reported for the entire country, with FCT Abuja, beating Lagos again on the leaderboard with 90 cases.

The FCT was also the leader on Monday, out of the 288 cases announced.

Just like Monday, 18 states, had no virus infection to report.

The bulk of the 304 cases came from Abuja and Lagos, with both accounting for almost 50 percent.

FCT reported 90 cases and Lagos 59.

Ondo followed with 39 cases, Taraba 18, Rivers 17, Borno 15 and Adamawa 12.

Oyo state that has the third highest confirmed cases, overall, reported just 11 cases.

This brings the total confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria to 44,129, with 20,663 discharged so far and 896 deaths.

Cases reported in 11 other states were single units.

The total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria now stand at 44,433.

While 910 people have died, the active cases are 12,582.

Breakdown of COVID-19 cases for Tuesday:

FCT-90

Lagos-59

Ondo-39

Taraba-18

Rivers-17

Borno-15

Adamawa-12

Oyo-11

Delta-9

Edo-6

Bauchi-4

Kwara-4

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Bayelsa-3

Plateau-3

Niger-3

Nasarawa-2

Kano-1

44,433 confirmed

31,851 discharged

910 deaths