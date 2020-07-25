Lagos private schools to resume August 3

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Lagos State, has said the terminal senior secondary school pupils will resume on August 3.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, the President, NAPPS, Lagos State chapter, Mr Amusa Olawale, explained that there was plan to ensure the conduct of the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination in September.

He said, “In the last meeting the South-West governors had with the commissioners for education, they are still working on how WASSCE would be conducted in September, because if these pupils don’t sit the exam, the 2020/2021 session will be seriously affected.”

He added that the Lagos State Ministry of Education had given them permission to resume so far the necessary health requirements were met.

“We had a meeting with the Director General, Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Education and we shall be resuming on August 3. We have been given clearance for reopening of schools but if a school does not have the requirements, they may not be allowed to resume. For this reason, we also set up NAPPS quality assurance committee to go round and ensure our members meet up with these requirements,” he explained.

On the other hand, Olawale mentioned that 65 per cent of NAPPS members benefited from the loan given to Small Medium Scale Enterprise by the Federal Government.

“We facilitated the granting of FG N50bn palliative loans to 65 per cent of our members during the lockdown and just three weeks ago, we were credited,” he said.