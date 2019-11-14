LaLiga confirms Dec 18 Clasico

Barcelona will host Real Madrid on December 18 in the first Clasico of the 2019-20 campaign after LaLiga approved the clubs’ preferred date for the match.

Barca had been due to host their bitter rivals on October 26, only for the game to be postponed amid concerns over civil and political unrest in Catalonia.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) accepted a joint request from the clubs to reschedule for December 18.

LaLiga’s preference was December 7, so it could stage its showpiece fixture on a Saturday, and confirmed it would assess the possibility of legal action following RFEF’s announcement.

However, a tweet from the organisation on Wednesday confirmed a December 18 Clasico.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are level on 25 points at the top of LaLiga after 12 matches this season, with the Blaugrana leading on goal difference.