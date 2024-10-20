In a world where health is wealth, Kola Kuforiji, a Nigerian journalist who had worked for about two decades with Rhythm FM (Sliverbird Group) reporting business is facing an unthinkable challenge, and needs urgent help.

Kola, a 54-year-old husband and father of two, whose life was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with a drug-resistant, Parkinson’s disease with pronounced difficulty in walking and tremor has been very ill for more than two years and the severity and debilitating nature of his illness has depleted the finances of his family.

He was initially treated at Ikorodu General Hospital, Lagos, where a presumptive diagnosis of his medical condition was made.

He was over a year ago referred to LASUTH, but there has been little improvement in his health.

Medical treatment abroad now offers the best option for his recovery with a recommendation from Atasehir Medicana International Hospital – Atasehir / Istanbul, Turkey confirming that he will need a Deep Brain Stimulation surgery.

The expected total cost of the Deep Brain Stimulation surgery with traveling expenses is put at $35,000 (USD) about N57 million at recent exchange rate.

Meanwhile friends of Kola have initiated moves to seek financial support from concerned citizens to help bridge the gap and ensure that he receives the care he needs to overcome this challenge.

A bank account to receive fund for the urgent medical intervention has been opened for donation that will bring hope and healing to Kola and his family.

Name of Account: SOS FOR JOURNALIST KOLA KUFORIJI

Account Number: 1790322317

Bank: Polaris Bank

Kola’s story is one of courage, resilience, and determination, but it’s also a story of urgent need.

He had worked for about two decades with Rhythm FM (Sliverbird Group) covering business at large and had contributed immensely to deepening understanding of the economy.

Over the years he has explored his media platform as a strong tool to drive financial inclusion and expanding frontier of knowledge of Nigerians on the activities and stride of the energy, banking and finance sectors at large to national development.

Despite his illness, Kola remains hopeful and determined to overcome.

Use this link to join SOS FOR JOURNALIST KOLA KUFORIJI WhatsApp group https://chat.whatsapp.com/GHFNIlVCgEC7PVFwE3NVqp