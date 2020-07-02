Military won’t dialogue with bandits – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has said that the military will not engage in dialogue with bandits or any criminal to bring an end to insecurity.

Buratai stated this at a news conference to mark the commencement of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2020 on Wednesday at the Army Special Super Camp, Faskari, Katsina State.

According to him, having a dialogue with criminals was not a military option in dealing with insecurity, adding that he did not believe in dialogue with bandits.

“Maybe when I drop the uniform, I may consider that but for now, it is not the military option,” he said.

He, however, explained that if the civil authorities decided to go for dialogue, the military would have no option than to support them to achieve peace.

As far as the Nigerian army is concerned, a dialogue is not an option; it is not on our table; it is a political decision.

“Some newspapers quoted me as saying that the troops should move into the bush and defeat them tactically; that is our mission and that is what we want to achieve. Anything short of that will only prolong the insecurity.

“So we are determined to deal with them in the bush or wherever they are, even in the town and cities. We will deal with them accordingly,” he said.