Na’abba, Agbakoba, Utomi, Falana, Ezekwesili, Sani, others form new political group

Thirty prominent Nigerian activists, academics and other professionals have formed a new political movement called the National Consultative Front, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was contained in a communique issued “after a month- long nationwide consultation” and virtual meetings.

The communique was made public by the new group’s national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

The group promised to mobilise for constitutional reforms and demand for the implementation of Chapter Two of the 1999 Constitution, which is the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy.

Founding leaders of the new political movement include former military governor of Kaduna State, Col. Dangiwa Umar (rtd), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), Femi Falana (SAN), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and former Central Bank Deputy Governor Mailafia Obadiah.

Other chieftains are: Yabagi Yusuf Sannu, Amb Nkoyo Toyo, Comrade Isa Aremu; Prof Chidi Odinkalu; Dr Kemi George; Dan Nwanyanwu; Dr Osagie Obayuawana; Mallam Shehu Sanni; Prof Remi Sonaya; Mallam Tanko Yinusa; Alhaji Shettima Yerima; Lady Funke Awolowo; Peter Ameh; Ogbeni Lanre Banjo; Mrs. Georgina Dakpokpo; Dr Chris Ekiyor; Mr. Jude Feranmi; Saadatu Falila Hamu; Mallam Hamzat Lawal; Hajia Khadijat Abdullahi and Mr. Alistair Soyode.

Part of the resolutions adopted after the meeting read in part, “A new ideological mass movement shall be initiated to embark on an immediate mass mobilisation in the nooks and crannies of the country for popular mass action towards political constitution reforms that is citizens-driven and process-led in engendering a new peoples’ constitution for a new Nigeria that can work for all.

“To this end, we decry in categorical terms, the ongoing mindless massacre and kidnappings in the North-West, North-East, Southern Kaduna, the Middle Belt, Southern part of Nigeria and in fact the country at large by bandits and insurgents, who invade our communities, especially at night to inflict terror and murder on hapless residents and unsuspecting indigenes.

“We hereby call on those presently in charge of our Federal Government, military and security apparatus to immediately wake up and do everything to stop the ongoing senseless pogrom against the masses of our people.”