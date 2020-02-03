NAMA issues 30-day deadline to debtor airlines, airports

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has threatened to withdraw its services from some airlines, as well as private and state-owned airports over debts.

The agency on Sunday said it had issued a 30-day ultimatum as notice to its debtors.

According to NAMA, the notice expires on February 28, after which debtors will face sanctions.

The agency said in a statement that the affected debtors had earlier been communicated with details of their respective indebtedness to NAMA but they had made no tangible efforts to pay.

“NAMA hereby notifies debtor private/state owned airport operators and airlines that effective February 28, 2020, our services will no longer be available for the operation of their airports or airlines as the agency can no longer keep its personnel working at airports without payment,” the agency stated.

It added that in the meantime, the affected debtors, where in doubt had been advised to liaise with the commercial department of NAMA for reconciliation within the stipulated grace period.

The agency had in 2018 stated that it was owed over N4bn by state-owned and private airports as well as airlines, some of which had become bad debt as some airlines had gone out of business.