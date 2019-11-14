Nasarawa Assembly passes N4.67bn supplementary budget

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed a supplementary budget of N4.67bn for 2019.

The Speaker, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced the passage of the budget after the Majority Leader, Mr Tanko Tunga, moved the motion for the passage of the bill.

Abdullahi admonished the executive to ensure proper use of the funds.

The Speaker commended the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and other members of the House for their cooperation in approving the supplementary budget.

Abdullahi said, “A bill to issue out of Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state (supplementary appropriation) of N4,668,169,203 only has been passed.

“The virement allocation/adjustment of N3,107,156,220 is only for the services of the Nasarawa State Government for the period of two months commencing November 1, 2019 and ending December 31, 2019.”