NCC declares stronger alliance with NITRA

In order to take the Nigerian telecommunications sector to an enviable height and also protect the rights of the sector’s consumers through wider media coverage, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has said it is willing to have stronger ties with the sector’s reporter.

The newly appointed Director Public Affairs of NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde, made the fresh commitment while speaking to the members of National Information and Technology Reporter Association, NITRA, Abuja chapter at virtual meeting.

He noted that the commission under the leadership of Prof. Umar Danbatta is willing to partner with members of NITRA not only in taking the telecom sector to enviable heights but play a key role in protecting the rights of telecom consumers through the various media organizations to reach a wider member of the public.

Adinde said: “We are seeking areas where NCC can support journalists that cover the commission. We are readily open to innovative ideas that will make us have meaningful relationships with the media”.

While commending NITRA members for their role in promoting and supporting

He equally called on the media to assist the Commission in educating the populace on how to utilize the emergency code 622 in resolving telecom related disputes.NCC to realise its mandate, he charged them not to rest on their oars, particularly in this trying time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Adinde, who appealed for stronger collaboration between the Commission and NITRA, said: I Am mindful of your track record and output over the years, they are everywhere. We want to continue the cordial relationship, thereby improving the mutual interest of our stakeholders.”

Also, the President of NITRA, Blessing Olaifa, who was represented by Angela Nkwocha, congratulated the Director of Public Affairs on his new appointment and said that NITRA has always been a trusted partner to NCC over the years.

She also appealed to the DPA to ensure that the Commission demonstrates commitment in building the capacity of journalists.

While reinstating that NITRA members will continue to work with NCC in delivering it’s mandate to the public, Olaifa promised that the association would extend the relationship to Adinde to enable him succeed.

She said: “We will continue the good work, and give you the necessary support that will make your new assignment distinct. We are optimistic that NCC will create an opportunity to enhance our digital skills, and grant all the support that will improve our reportage of ICT news in Nigeria.”

The virtual meeting was attended by staff of NCC, NITRA members and other stakeholders.