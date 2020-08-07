NCC, ICT journalists pledge collaboration on digital Nigeria campaign

Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has pledged to collaborate with the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) reporters, Abuja Chapter, in a strategic manner in a bid to fully achieve the Digital Nigeria target of the Federal Government.

The Commission commended the Nigerian Media for standing by it through the thick and thin over the years, saying that the partnership should be sustained in the interest of the country.

NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde made the remarks during a virtual meeting with the reporters in Abuja.

Dr. Adinde said, the commission had been able to deliver on its mandate and meet its obligations with the support of the media, stressing that the doors of the commission would remain open to the media for innovative ideas and meaningful contributions to the telecom industry.

“We are seeking for areas where NCC can support the Nigerian Media, especially those on ICT platforms to fastrack the process of digital economy. We are readily open to innovative ideas that will make us have meaningful relationship with the media,” Dr Adinde said.

The NCC spokesman said the media should not rest in its resolve to promote ventures that would accelerate the growth and development of the nation’s economy, especially now that the world is grappling with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

” Am mindful of your track record and output over the years, they are everywhere. We want to continue the cordial relationship, thereby improving the mutual interest of our stakeholders and the growth of the country”, Dr Adinde said.