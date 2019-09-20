NEC approves N100bn for National Livestock Transformation Plan

The National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has voted the sum of N100billion for the implementation of the proposed National Livestock Transformation Plan.

Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr Dave Umahi who served as chairman sub-committee on herders/farmers crisis, briefed State House correspondents after the Council meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

He noted that plan was not targeted only on cows but a holistic strategy to address animal husbandry, adding that this was targeted at supporting the development of Nigeria’s livestock sector.

The Federal Government had recently launched the programme at the Gongoshi Grazing Reserve in Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa state.

The concept is designed to run from 2019-2028 as part of the federal government’s initiative in collaboration with States under the auspices of the National Economic Council.

Umahi noted that it would be implemented in seven pilot states of Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara states.

According to him, the Federal Government would contribute 80 per cent in grant to support the project while states would contribute land, project implementation structure, personnel and 20 per cent cost of the project.

He said it has six pillars through which it aims to transform the livestock production system in Nigeria along market-oriented value chain while ensuring an atmosphere of peace and justice.

He said the six pillars to include: economic develop (investment), conflict resolution, justice and peace, humanitarian relief and early recovery (that is to IDPs), human capital development and cross-cutting issues such as gender, youth, research and information and strategic communication.

“The committee proposed an N100 billion budget to support the project. The federal government is to contribute 80 per cent in grant to support the project while states will contribute land, project implementation structure, personnel and 20 per cent cost of the project.

“Council resolved today that there is need to look at the trans-human West African protocol, you cannot allow such movement of cattle without registration and monitoring; Council emphasised the need to continue to establish that the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) is a creation of NEC and state governors and of course Ministers of Agriculture and that of Interior are members of the committee, and it is entirely distinct from Ruga.

“NEC adopted the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) January 18, 2019, and it is a creation of a national economic council of course in liaison with the federal government.

“States will determine whether or not to participate. The federal government did not impose this plan, participation remains voluntary. What we are talking about is National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) which is a product of NEC in liaison with federal government”.