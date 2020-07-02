Nigeria, Delta state log new single-day COVID-19 records

Nigeria on Wednesday, set a new record after it announced that the country has recorded 790 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 26,484.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Twitter, saying the new cases were reported in 22 states, with four deaths.

The new cases make up for the highest single-day tally for COVID-19 infections in the country.

Nigeria’s caseload increased from 25,694 on Tuesday to 26, 484.

The death toll increased by 13 new deaths from 590 to 603.

The discharged also increased from 9,746 to 10,152.

The oil-rich state seized control of the daily leader board, from the usual leader Lagos, which recorded 120 cases.

Delta has been in the news in recent days, with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife and daughter announcing they had contracted the virus.

Several cabinet members have also been hit.

With today’s figure released by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state moved from 7th to the 6th in cumulative cases.

It has a total of 1,131 cases, while Rivers, which is now 7th, has 1,088 cases.

Here is the breakdown of the new figure:

Delta-166

Lagos-120

Enugu-66

FCT-65

Edo-60

Ogun-43

Kano-41

Kaduna-39

Ondo-33

Rivers-32

Bayelsa-29

Katsina-21

Imo-20

Kwara-18

Oyo-11

Abia-10

Benue-6

Gombe-4

Yobe-2

Bauchi-2

Kebbi-2

26,484 confirmed

10,152 discharged

603 deaths