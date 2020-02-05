Nigerian Players Union inaugurates Board of Welfare Foundation

The National Association of Nigerian Professional Footballers (NANPF) on Tuesday, in Abuja, inaugurated a nine-man Board of Trustees for its Footballers Welfare Foundation.

Members of the board of trustees were sworn- in by Barrister Abdulhaleem Amin.

The board has renowned football administrator, Alhaji Abba Yola Abdullahi as the chairman.

Other BOT members include Tijani Babangida,MON, Kanu Nwankwo Christian, Mutiu Adepoju, Austin Popo, Pascal Patrick, Chikelue Iloenyonsi, Audu Muhammed Lawal and Ann Chiejine-Agumanu.

Speaking after the ceremony, the BOT chairman, Abba Yola, praised the people who facilitated the quick of registration of the foundation with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a non-profit govermental organization.

He went on to highlight the aims and objectives of the foundation to include, among other things, advancing the education of retired and current players; promoting good health condition of footballers; providing relief for players and their dependants that are in distress or facing hardship as well as support the players pension scheme.

In a chat with the media from his base in Abuja, Abba Yola, expressed optimism on the determination of the board members to deliver on its aims and objectives.

“We acknowledge the onerous tasks ahead of us, but I want to assure you that we are determined to deliver on the mandate and of course, help take the footballers union to its desired heights,” he enthused confidently.

“To further ensure we achieve our objectives without too much stress, we have hired the services of a top consulting firm. You know, as an NGO we need to raise and access funds to execute our programmes,” he added.