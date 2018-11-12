NYSC to host Borno, Yobe 2018 Batch C stream II orientation in Gombe

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is to host the 2018 Batch ‘C’ stream II orientation course for corps members originally deployed to Borno and Yobe States in Gombe State.

Mr David Markson, the state coordinator of NYSC made this known on Monday in a statement signed by Ms Margaret Dakama, Head Public Relations Unit in Gombe State.

Markson said that the NYSC management had approved the deployment of 1,700 corps members for the orientation exercise, comprising Gombe State, 900, Borno State, 400 and Yobe State, 400.

According to him, the prospective corps members are expected to report at the NYSC temporary orientation Camp, Science Technical College, Amada, Kilometre 21, Bauchi-Gombe Highway from Thursday, November 15.

“Please note, prospective corps members are expected to report on time, as registration and verification will end at midnight on Sunday, November 18,” he said.

Markson further solicited for the support of transport unions and people of the state to welcome and extend their usual hospitality to the prospective corps members.

“All should assist in directing them to the venue of the orientation exercise,” he pleaded.