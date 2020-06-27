Obaseki receives PDP Certificate of Return

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, on Saturday presented the party’s Certificate of Return to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

He said the party was delighted to have the governor, who he said has seen first-hand, how the system and processes work within the PDP.

Secondus also presented the INEC nomination form to the governor.

In response, Obaseki said, “All that is left for one this afternoon is to tell you how I and my deputy are grateful to this great party.

“In our hours of tribulation when we were pushed out in the raging storm you gave us the umbrella. By the grace of God, victory is going to be ours at the end of the day.