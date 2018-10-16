Ohanaeze condemns FG for use of executive order in anti-graft fight

The apex Igbo cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said that the exercise of the use of executive orders could lead to the excessive abuse of law and order which was unacceptable in a democratic dispensation.

The President General of the organization, Chief John Nwodo, said that the President of the country must be subject to the provision of Chapter 4 of the constitution which enshrined fundamental rights of individuals.

In the release made to THECITIZEN by Chief Emeka Attamah, the Media Adviser to the PG, Ohanaeze Ndigbo stated that executive orders in a situation where a state of emergency does not exist or has not been proclaimed is an attempt to subvert the fundamental rights of the citizenry.

It opined that a man cannot be subjected to any disability except as provided by the nation’s constitution and judiciary, adding that it was not proper for the President to stay in his office and decide the fate of any citizen outside the provisions of section 6, 33 to 45 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo affirmed that fundamental rights cannot be derogated from without judicial pronouncements.