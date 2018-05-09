Ohanaeze to conduct head count of Igbos in FCT

Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has directed the Abuja branch of the body to conduct a head count of Igbo people in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President General of Ohanaeze Chief Nnia Nwodo gave the directive when representatives of the body in Abuja led by Gen. Collins Ihekire (retd) came to the National Executive Committee meeting held in Enugu to convey their goodwill and solidarity message to him.

Nwodo flayed the proliferation of Igbo traditional rulers in Abuja and other major cities where the ethnic community reside, describing it as “nauseating and embarrassing to Ndigbo.”

He charged Ohanaeze in Abuja to set up an organ that would regulate the emergence of Igbo Ezes in Abuja.

Delivering the letter of support and encouragement to Chief Nwodo, General Ihekire said that Ndigbo in Abuja were highly elated and proud of his deposition on behalf of the South West, South South, South East and Middle Belt during his visit to the Senate leadership.

While they pledged to always contribute to the uplift of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, they thanked the Nwodo for raising the leadership of the body to an enviable and commendable pedestal.

Meanwhile, the National Executive Council (NEC) of Ohanaeze passed a vote of confidence on Chief Nwodo.

This was contained in a release the Special Advisor to Ohanaeze President General, Chief Emeka Attama, issued Tuesday, a copy made available to Daily Sun.

According to him, the confidence vote was passed during an emergency NEC meeting on Monday.

“The organisation said that Chief Nwodo was not only transparent in his leadership of the body but was also articulate and vocal in his pursuit of fairness and equity for Ndigbo in the country.

“They condemned in its entirety the recent bomb attack on Chief Nwodo which they said was cowardly and unwarranted.

“The NEC wondered why anybody would want to harm to Chief Nwodo whom, they said, was working assiduously to restore Ndigbo to their rightful place in Nigeria.

“Ohanaeze calls on the security apparatus in the country not to treat the bombing incident with levity but to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“They urged the President General not to be deterred by the attack on him but to be resolved to continue the focused leadership he was presenting to Ndigbo, adding that posterity would give him a deserving place in the annals of Ndigbo,” Attama said.