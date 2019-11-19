Oshiomhole, APC govs, Lyon visit Buhari, praise Jonathan

The National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole; the Chairman of the Progressives APC Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu,; Governor of Jigawa State, Mr Abubakar Badaru, and the Governor-elect of Bayelsa State, Mr David Lyon, paid a visit to the President on Monday.

The governors and Lyon were much excited over the “popularity” of the APC’s candidate in Bayelsa, especially the reported support he got from former President Goodluck Jonathan, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, to win the polls.

They spoke with State House correspondents after the meeting with Buhari ended. Oshiomhole, who was the first to speak, said Lyon enjoyed support in Bayelsa across the state and beyond the APC.

“The candidate attracted support across the state; he had support beyond the APC family. The President is very happy about the outcome of the election,” he said.