The recent exposure of a convicted armed robber, Haruna Ayo, caught processing travel documents at a Lagos passport office, starkly illustrates the deep rot within Nigeria’s correctional service system.

Ayo, initially sentenced to life imprisonment, later reduced to 21 years, was not only able to plot an escape but nearly succeeded in leaving the country, thanks to the collusion of corrupt prison officials. His case is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a system in urgent need of reform.

Ayo was serving his sentence at Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre, yet was escorted by warders to the FESTAC passport office to process his documents.

The ruse unravelled when an impatient warder inadvertently revealed the inmate’s status, prompting immigration officials to detain both the prisoner and the warder. Two prison officials have since been suspended, and the Nigerian Correctional Service has launched an investigation. However, this response only scratches the surface.

The rot in the NCoS predates the current Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. Nigeria’s prisons have become notorious for frequent and embarrassing jailbreaks, with at least 15 major prison breaks recorded between 2010 and 2023, resulting in many inmates escaping.

Many of these incidents have been linked to poor infrastructure, inadequate security, and insider collusion. In 2021, the Owerri prison break saw over 1,800 inmates freed after gunmen attacked the facility, highlighting systemic vulnerabilities.

Prison conditions remain dire. Overcrowding is rampant, with facilities built for 50,000 inmates now holding more than 75,000, many of whom are awaiting trial.

Meals are reportedly inedible, and basic healthcare is often unavailable. These conditions have led to disease outbreaks and deaths, further underscoring the urgent need for reform.

Corruption and inequality are rampant within the system. Wealthy or well-connected inmates routinely bribe their way into more comfortable accommodations, while ordinary prisoners endure squalid, cramped cells.

High-profile cases abound. Cross-dresser Idris Okuneye (Bobrisky) allegedly served his sentence in a cosy private apartment. In Ebonyi, officials reportedly escorted a VIP inmate to meet his lover outside prison walls. There are disturbing reports of inmates being allowed to leave prison to commit robberies, sharing their loot with complicit officials.

Such practices make a mockery of justice and the rule of law. Despite the rebranding of the Nigerian Prisons Service to the Nigerian Correctional Service under President Muhammadu Buhari, the change has been largely superficial.

Systemic corruption and neglect persist, undermining any progress.

In contrast, prison reform in other countries offers a change model. In Norway, Germany, Scotland, and Spain, inmates have access to education, vocational training, and meaningful work, all within secure but humane environments.

In Scotland’s Addiewell Prison, inmates receive 40 hours a week of skill acquisition, preparing them for reintegration into society. In Germany, prisoners are required to work for pay, fostering responsibility and self-sufficiency. Crucially, prison officials in these systems are held to high standards, and collusion with inmates is rare and harshly punished.

Tunji-Ojo has made strides in sanitising the passport procurement process, but his record on prison reform remains lacking. In the remainder of his tenure, he should prioritise a comprehensive overhaul of the correctional system.

This includes rooting out corruption among prison officials, with swift and transparent prosecutions, improving prison conditions by addressing overcrowding, upgrading facilities, and ensuring access to adequate food and healthcare.

He should enforce equality in the treatment of inmates, regardless of status or wealth and invest in rehabilitation programmes that equip inmates with skills for life after prison.

Nigeria’s prisons reflect the broader challenges facing the country’s institutions. To reclaim the integrity of its justice system, Nigeria must build correctional facilities that uphold the law, protect human rights, and foster genuine rehabilitation, not just punishment.