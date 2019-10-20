Oyo govt reiterates interest in agro-business to banish hunger

Oyo State government has reiterated its resolve to use agricultural business and potentials to empower citizens and banish hunger as the world celebrated 2019 World Food Day.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development. Hon Ojemuyiwa Ojekunle made the assertion during the annual celebration of world food day during the weekend at the Western Hall, Secretariat, Ibadan organized by Oyo state Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Ojekunle disclosed that in order to ensure food security, alleviate poverty and create job employment in the State, the government has put all machinery in place for several innovative programs, such as capacity building, empowerment, rehabilitation of rural roads and creation of access to credit facilities.

“There is no need repeating the fact that hunger is reigning especially among the common people and overtime we have seen figures of people under the poverty net but the present administration in the State came in with the resolve to banish poverty and hunger through the use of commercialized agriculture that will engage youths and put food on the table of the average citizen.

“You must have seen the strides since the administration started, all efforts have been geared towards securing lives and property of our people, create enabling environment for small-scale businesses as well as big time investors to thrive while our youths will be gainfully employed.

“Among other areas of interest, agriculture is the most viable and we are working hard to harness the potentials for these benefits as we are all going to benefit from it, this government is not for the wealthy but for all, that is why the governor insists on people-oriented policies that will benefit not just the common man, but all strata of the society,” he assured.

He stated further that the plan of the present administration was to industrialize Oyo State into a leading commercial hub through agricultural revolution stressing that potentials and opportunities in opening up around the State to the rest of world in terms of investment in the agricultural sector was limitless.

The Commissioner appealed to farmers in the State to brace up and increase their production because financial facility that would enable farmers meet government expectations has been put in place, enjoining all farmers and stakeholders to reciprocate the commitment of the present administration by keying into the economic recovery plan of the government in order to attain a zero hunger society with boundless employment opportunities.

In his goodwill message, the State Governor, Eng.Seyi Makinde, who was represented by his deputy Eng. Rauf Olaniyan promised his government would train and re-train youths and also empower them to reduce unemployment in the state.

He urged the farmers especially youths to be hardworking as government has so many developmental program in the pipeline for their development.

Other dignitaries present at the event were the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Right Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, Chairman House Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon. P. G. Ojedokun, honorable members of the committee on agriculture, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Pastor. Victor Atilola , representative of International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Traditional rulers, leaders of farmers associations in Oyo State among others.