Oyo govt slashes State Assembly allocation by 30%

Oyo State lawmakers have agreed to a 30 per cent reduction in their monthly allocations effective April over coronavirus-induced economic challenges.

The agreement was reached during Governor Seyi Makinde’s meeting with the state’s lawmakers at the government house recently.

The Chairman, Oyo House Committee on Information and Media, Kazeem Olayanju, on Saturday said, “Our income has been slashed by 30 per cent as our support towards COVID-19. The governor brought the idea and we agreed to the 30 per cent deduction.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, said on Sunday, “The state is not looking at cutting its budget in the immediate, but to harness its Internally Generated Revenue to shore up its revenue base. We expect a rise in IGR activities that will bring in more money.