PDP flags APC pressure on Supreme Court to sack Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto governors

January 18, 2020 0

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed the Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are mounting pressure on the Supreme Court to sack Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue and Sokoto state governors.

The apex court is scheduled to rule on  the APC’s appeals before them challenging the PDP’s victories in the March 9, 2019, governorship polls  in the four states on Monday.

While the APC was in control of Bauchi and Adamawa during the elections, Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) left the APC  in controversial circumstances to join  the PDP before the polls.

Meanwhile, the  PDP has continued to cry foul over Tuesday Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling  sacking Emeka Ihedioha as  Imo State governor and declaring  APC’s Hope Uzodinma as the  rightful  winner  of as winner of the March 9 governorship  election in the state.

Speaking at the 87th  PDP National Executive Council meeting     in Abuja on Friday, the party’s  National Chairman, Uche Secondus,  described the apex court’s verdict as a “miscarriage of justice”.

Secondus, who restated his condemnation    of the November 16, 2019 Bayelsa and Kogi  governorship polls, elections, accused the APC and the Federal Government of undermining democracy  in the country.

He said, “The ruling APC and the Federal Government, combining effectively with the Independent National Electoral Commission and some security agencies including military,  took the electoral manipulation to the next level.”

The PDP chief added,  “The National Working Committee has credible intelligence that the Presidency and  the APC leadership are still arm-twisting the judiciary to ensure that  they deliver to them  Sokoto, Benue, Bauchi and Adamawa while keeping  Kano, which we clearly won.

“We have demanded  the seven justices that participated in the Imo judicial fraud recuse themselves from the remaining cases involving the PDP.

“We know that the APC and President Buhari have taken our  civility for a weakness and inability to act. The Presidency has even abandoned governance  amidst  the myriads of challenges facing  the land and prefers to take  issue with us as main opposition party, a deliberate policy to divert attention from their inept leadership.”

The candidate of the PDP for the 2019 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar,  said it had become  necessary for the party  to mobilise Nigerians  to resist the threat to the nation’s democracy, unity and development.

The ex-Vice-President  said, “ “Therefore, I will like to propose a strong committee to review the last elections and recommend to the party  the needed reforms to address the challenges in the last elections be set up forthwith.

“But what cannot wait is that we should not take what has been happening in our democratic processes from the role of INEC, role the security agencies and the judiciary for granted.

“If we take all these roles for granted that will be the end of our hard-earned struggle and including our founding members, who are today not alive.

“What can we say we have done to their struggles as they lay in their graves?”

Spokesman for the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, who read the  communiqué of the meeting,   said they would  adopt constitutional means, including civil disobedience, to  ensure that the Federal Government respected  the rule of law “and desists from influencing the judiciary, INEC and our security agencies”.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Austin Akobundu, told  one of our correspondents that the protest would hold on Sunday.

He said,  “The protest is against the miscarriage of justice by the Supreme Court. It is also a clarion call to our teaming supporters and all lovers of democracy that on Sunday there shall be a nationwide civil and non-violent protest against the Supreme Court against our party.

“All protesters must dress in black and the procession must begin by 3pm simultaneously.”

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of  attempting  to blackmail the Supreme Court to get favour judgments  in  the Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa and Benue state governorship poll cases before the court.

Oshiomhole said calling for the resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, by the PDP  was  aimed at   causing  civil unrest in the country.

The former Edo governor stated this at a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

The Supreme Court  on Tuesday sacked  PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State and declared  his  APC rival, Hope Uzodinma, as the duly elected  governor.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, while reacting to the judgment on Thursday, said the Supreme Court  had  compromised.

But Oshiomhole said the statement was not only designed to intimidate the judiciary but to lay a  foundation for  civil unrest.

