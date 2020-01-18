Buhari departs Abuja for London

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday departed Abuja for London to attend the UK-African Investment Summit.

He left Abuja accompanied by the Governors of Gombe, Alhaji Mohammed Inuwa Yayaha and Abia State Governor, Chief Okezie Ikpeazu.

Buhari is to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit, while in London, according to the State House.

The summit opens on Monday, January 20, but Buhari will jet out of Abuja today.

Buhari is expected back in Nigeria on Thursday, next week.

It will be his first foreign trip this new year.

The Presidency, in a statement by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday, explained that the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, would play host at the summit.

The statement read in part, “Apart from highlighting new perspectives on UK-Africa Partnership for prosperity, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure, Trade and Investment, Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate, are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit.