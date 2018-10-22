P&G partners Kebbi govt to empower women

Procter and Gamble, leading Consumer Goods Company in Nigeria has entered into a partnership with the Kebbi state government to empower and train women in the state.

The partnership was announced in Kebbi on 20th of October where both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

As part of the partnership, P&G will support the Kebbi Women Entrepreneurs Project (KWEP); a brainchild of the first lady of Kebbi state, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu to train Kebbi state women on financial literacy, and various technical skills required to grow a business and to succeed in the business environment.

P&G and its Distributor partners will also support KWEPs by donating products (Always Sanitary Pads and Ariel detergent) to the women to enable them kickstart their business; generate funding and continue the business of buying and selling.

In addition, P&G would commence its Always School program in Kebbi to educate young girls on reproductive health and hygiene.

The Governor of Kebbi State, His Excellency, Abubakar Bagudu who was the special guest of honour while speaking at the event acknowledged that Kebbi state is dedicated to ensuring that women are given the right boost to start and maintain a business and participate in contributing to the economic growth of the state.

Commenting on the partnership, Temitope Iluyemi, Director of Government Relations for Africa at P&G said, “This partnership is in line with our commitment to impact lives through sustainable investments and remove barriers to women’s economic empowerment. We are committed to empowering women to live to their fullest potential. Deepening economic equality & inclusive growth can only make our world stronger.

Through our company and brand impact programs, we are helping to make gender and economic equality achievable. When a woman is empowered, her family is empowered and by extension, the society is empowered. Our aspiration is a better world for all of us – inside and outside of P&G – a world free from gender bias and a world with equal representation and equal voice for both men and women. As such, we are committed to continually seek ways to give women a platform to become key economic contributors to the society”

First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, also stated: “I am very passionate about training and empowering women because I understand the huge contributions that women can make in the society. However, I cannot do it alone and that is why I am grateful to have the support of a corporate organization like P&G, lending its voice and resources to support me in the cause of women empowerment. I am confident that this partnership will yield great results, not just for the women individually but also for the society at large”.

Present also at the signing were Commissioner of Women Affairs, Haj. Tshara Bawa, Members House of Assembly, Representatives of various departments from P&G Company, Permanent secretaries from Ministries of Education and Women Affairs, Directors, among others.

Since it commenced operations in 1992, P&G has been committed to developing Nigeria’s inclusive growth agenda through social programs and reforms, including the Always School Program, the Pampers Baby Care Hospital Program and Mobile Clinics, Children Safe Drinking Water Program, Pampers/UNICEF Tetanus Vaccine Program, Always UNESCO education program and our employee volunteering programs amongst others.