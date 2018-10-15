Poly lecturers issue 21-day strike notice

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has issued a 21-day ultimatum for the government to address the lingering issues bothering welfare and funding.

The Union National President Comrade Usman Dutse, in a statement, said the strike would shut down the sector.

He said key issues in dispute were: “The non-implementation of the NEEDS Assessment report of 2014; Non release of promotion arrears of members as well as persistent shortfalls in the personnel releases of Federal Polytechnics since 2016; nonpayment of negotiated allowances in polytechnics; nonpayment of salaries and other staff entitlements in many state owned institutions; non release of CONTISS 15 migration arrears; infractions in the appointment process of rectors in polytechnics; non passage of the amendment bill of the Polytechnics Act; victimization of union officers.”

He said the union met on the 2nd of October, 2018 in Abuja to appraise the extent of execution of MoU reached so far with FG and found government unserious in abiding by the signed agreements.